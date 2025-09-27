Left Menu

The Struggle for Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Unyielding Activism

Sonam Wangchuk, a notable climate activist, has emerged as a central figure in Ladakh's ongoing agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule status. Despite facing detention and pressure from authorities, Wangchuk's efforts, inspired by Gandhi, continue to rally support and inspire regional protests, with Congress condemning his arrest.

Sonam Wangchuk, a high-profile climate activist, has become a pivotal figure in the Ladakh protests. The Congress unit in the region argued against the authorities' actions, asserting their belief that vilification and arrest won't quash his influence on locals. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act, held in a Rajasthan jail, soon after violence erupted during demonstrations for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension in Ladakh, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The arrest drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which condemned what it called the unjust detention of Wangchuk, highlighting his role in holding the BJP accountable for unfulfilled promises and supporting local demands for statehood, improved representation, and job recruitment. The Congress pointed out that Wangchuk had led peaceful protests and fasts, inspired by Gandhi, becoming a significant figure in the agitation.

Despite facing intimidation tactics, including investigations by various agencies, Wangchuk persisted with a prolonged fast which he ended as tensions peaked. The youth in Ladakh, motivated by recent governmental actions, have expressed discontent, leading to clashes resulting in deaths and injuries. The Congress warned that targeting Wangchuk would not bring stability, instead emphasizing that the locals' view of him will remain untarnished.

