BRS Launches Offensive with 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao, supported by senior leaders, launched the 'Congress debt card' initiative, criticizing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government for not fulfilling its pre-election promises. The campaign aims to highlight alleged missteps and encourage voters to reconsider their choices.

According to a BRS press release, Rao condemned the Congress's 'guarantee card' as misleading, comparing it to a debt card to signify unfulfilled commitments. He called on people to teach the ruling Congress a lesson in the approaching Panchayat and Jubilee Hills by-elections by rejecting them at the polls.

Rao passionately urged that a vote for Congress could jeopardize welfare schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu' and criticized the state government for failing farmers, women, youth, and the elderly. He also accused Congress of prioritizing politically motivated actions against BRS leaders over addressing public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)