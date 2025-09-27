Congress Condemns Ladakh Crisis Handling; Demands Justice
The Congress has criticized the government's handling of protests in Ladakh, demanding a judicial inquiry into the deaths during recent unrest. They stress the need for restoring democracy and institutions, while accusing the BJP of betraying promises made to the people of Ladakh.
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Congress has sharply criticized the government's handling of the volatile situation in Ladakh, following the death of four youths during protests. They have demanded a judicial investigation into the incident, urging for an immediate revival of democratic institutions in the region.
In their condemnation, Congress accused the ruling BJP of abandoning promises made to the people of Ladakh, particularly regarding the inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This demand was echoed by Sonam Wangchuk, who now finds himself under arrest, allegedly under the draconian National Security Act.
Turmoil has gripped the region for over a year. Protests have intensified calls for statehood and application of the Sixth Schedule, a promise that featured even in the BJP's manifesto. Amid ongoing tensions, curfew restrictions in Leh were partially lifted, but the situation remains tense.
