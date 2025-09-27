Left Menu

IBSA's Strong Stand: Condemnation of Israeli Attacks and Reaffirmation Against Terrorism

India, Brazil, and South Africa, known as the IBSA group, condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza at the UN General Assembly. They called for a ceasefire and adherence to international law, stressing the reconstruction of Gaza. The group also emphasized combating terrorism globally, highlighting a push for international counter-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:18 IST
In a significant meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, the IBSA group, comprising India, Brazil, and South Africa, voiced their stern condemnation of Israeli military actions in Gaza. The delegation, featuring prominent foreign ministers such as India's S Jaishankar, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Sindisiwe Chikunga, pressed for an immediate ceasefire, critiquing the humanitarian crisis and urging the recognition of Palestine.

The group's statement, issued amid growing global tensions, highlighted their alarm at the humanitarian violations, including alleged use of starvation tactics, and demanded Israel's military withdrawal from Gaza. They emphasized the unity of the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority while supporting the rights of Palestinians to self-determination.

In parallel, the IBSA trio robustly denounced terrorism, expressing outrage at recent violent incidents. They endorsed zero tolerance towards terrorism and the necessity for universal compliance with international laws governing counter-terrorism efforts, and called for enhanced cooperation in combating the financial underpinnings of terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

