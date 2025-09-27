Turmoil in Ladakh: MP Ruhullah Mehdi Urges Center to Acknowledge People's Demands

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi criticized the Central government's handling of Ladakh's political unrest, attributing the violence to neglect of statehood demands and constitutional protections. The recent altercation in Leh, resulting in four deaths and 90 injuries, is perceived as an effort to malign the region's peaceful protest.

Amidst demands for statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule, Mehdi highlighted the need for meaningful engagement with the people of Ladakh, warning against labeling them as anti-nationals. He reaffirmed Jammu and Kashmir's support for Ladakh's peaceful struggle, linking it to broader demands for the state's constitutional status restoration.

Mehdi urged the Centre to listen to the genuine concerns of both regions, cautioning against a vacuum that could result in adverse consequences. He aligned with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's stance to keep the BJP out of Jammu and Kashmir's power, pledging the party's commitment to this goal as promised to voters.