Controversial 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Stir Debate in India

Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, strongly criticized the emergence of 'I Love Muhammad' posters in Haridwar, suggesting they aim to sow discord between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Puri emphasized that while everyone has the right to express love for their deities, using posters is unnecessary and potentially provocative. He recalled similar incidents in Kanpur, where an FIR was filed against individuals for similar actions during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, leading to objections from Hindu groups.

The ongoing controversy has seen reactions from across the political spectrum, including Asaduddin Owaisi, who defended the act. The issue has ignited protests and generated discussions in several states as elections approach.

