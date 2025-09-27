Singh's Critique: Communal Tensions and Arrests in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over increasing communal tensions, condemning the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

In a statement to reporters, Singh also criticized BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, is influenced by foreign culture. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was in Indore for a hearing on his public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2021, which seeks to enforce Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on curbing mob violence to ensure communal harmony in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress figure expressed his intention to meet shopkeepers near the Sitlamata temple, concerned about threats by far-right elements prompting them to vacate their spaces. Though police restricted his movement, Singh voiced his disappointment and aired his grievances at the police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)