Left Menu

Singh's Critique: Communal Tensions and Arrests in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized the Madhya Pradesh government for rising communal tensions and condemned the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA. He also countered BJP minister Vijayvargiya’s claims about Rahul Gandhi’s cultural influences. Singh's PIL aims to address mob violence and communal issues in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:16 IST
Singh's Critique: Communal Tensions and Arrests in Madhya Pradesh
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over increasing communal tensions, condemning the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

In a statement to reporters, Singh also criticized BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, is influenced by foreign culture. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was in Indore for a hearing on his public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2021, which seeks to enforce Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on curbing mob violence to ensure communal harmony in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress figure expressed his intention to meet shopkeepers near the Sitlamata temple, concerned about threats by far-right elements prompting them to vacate their spaces. Though police restricted his movement, Singh voiced his disappointment and aired his grievances at the police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols

Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols

 India
2
Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

 India
3
Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

 India
4
Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025