Orban's 'Versailles' Sparks Protests Amid Corruption Allegations
Protesters gathered at Hatvanpuszta estate in Hungary, criticizing Viktor Orbán for alleged corruption. The estate, allegedly a symbol of wealth amassed by Orbán's circle, has undergone extensive redevelopment. Anti-corruption activist Ákos Hadházy organized the protest, emphasizing the disparity between official claims and public observations.
Hundreds of protesters assembled in rural Hungary on Saturday at Hatvanpuszta, a country estate that has come to symbolize alleged corruption involving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The estate has become a point of contention due to accusations of preferential treatment enriching government-connected elites.
Originally an agricultural manor from the 19th century, Hatvanpuszta has faced extensive redevelopment and serves as a focal point for anti-government demonstrations. Activists claim the lavish estate highlights discrepancies between the government's narrative and observable developments.
Anti-corruption activist Ákos Hadházy, a former member of Orbán's party, organized the protest, likening the estate to a "Versailles" for Orbán's family. He cited it as evidence of wealth gained through state-sponsored projects, fueling ongoing debate ahead of Hungary's elections in April.
