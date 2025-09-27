Left Menu

Orban's 'Versailles' Sparks Protests Amid Corruption Allegations

Protesters gathered at Hatvanpuszta estate in Hungary, criticizing Viktor Orbán for alleged corruption. The estate, allegedly a symbol of wealth amassed by Orbán's circle, has undergone extensive redevelopment. Anti-corruption activist Ákos Hadházy organized the protest, emphasizing the disparity between official claims and public observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alcsútdoboz | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:49 IST
Orban's 'Versailles' Sparks Protests Amid Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of protesters assembled in rural Hungary on Saturday at Hatvanpuszta, a country estate that has come to symbolize alleged corruption involving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The estate has become a point of contention due to accusations of preferential treatment enriching government-connected elites.

Originally an agricultural manor from the 19th century, Hatvanpuszta has faced extensive redevelopment and serves as a focal point for anti-government demonstrations. Activists claim the lavish estate highlights discrepancies between the government's narrative and observable developments.

Anti-corruption activist Ákos Hadházy, a former member of Orbán's party, organized the protest, likening the estate to a "Versailles" for Orbán's family. He cited it as evidence of wealth gained through state-sponsored projects, fueling ongoing debate ahead of Hungary's elections in April.

TRENDING

1
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
2
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

 India
4
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025