Erdogan Pledges to Halt Israeli Attacks and Aid Gaza

In a recent conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Turkey's determination to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza while ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the region without hindrance, according to a statement from Erdogan's office on Saturday.

The statement underscored Erdogan's appreciation for Prime Minister Sanchez's attention to the Sumud aid flotilla, an international initiative aiming to bypass Israel's naval blockade on Gaza with essential supplies.

Turkey's proactive engagement reflects its commitment to addressing the humanitarian challenges facing Gaza amidst escalating tensions, with Erdogan's office reaffirming the country's vigilance over developments in the region.