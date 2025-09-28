Left Menu

Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims 36 Lives

A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to 36 deaths, including eight children. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. National leaders, including PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, expressed condolences. Compensation for victims' families was announced.

A devastating stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the tragic deaths of 36 individuals, including eight children. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken action, announcing a Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the unfortunate event.

National leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed their heartfelt condolences. The Union Home Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family was declared by the state government.

The rally, which gathered a large number of Vijay's supporters, turned deadly in the evening as people crowded to catch a glimpse of Vijay. Accusations emerged against the rally organizers for failing to ensure safety. Heartbreaking scenes were reported from Karur, with families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

