Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy
The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz condemned the police action in Bareilly during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign unrest. They urged the Pasmanda Muslim community to maintain peace amidst provocations. Rising tensions involved inflammatory actions by leaders and subsequent arrests, with authorities working to restore calm.
The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has condemned the police lathicharge in Bareilly following unrest during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The organization appealed to the youths of the Pasmanda Muslim community to avoid actions against peace and harmony.
In Kanpur, after consultations with district officials and religious leaders, it was clarified that the FIRs related to torn banners were not connected to the campaign's slogan. This has been communicated by the Mahaz to raise awareness and counter misinformation.
The Mahaz criticized Ashraf maulanas and politicians for intentionally inciting controversy for political purposes. Following violent protests, police have increased security measures, and cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested, aiming to stabilize the tense situation across Uttar Pradesh.
