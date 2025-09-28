Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz condemned the police action in Bareilly during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign unrest. They urged the Pasmanda Muslim community to maintain peace amidst provocations. Rising tensions involved inflammatory actions by leaders and subsequent arrests, with authorities working to restore calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:21 IST
Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has condemned the police lathicharge in Bareilly following unrest during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The organization appealed to the youths of the Pasmanda Muslim community to avoid actions against peace and harmony.

In Kanpur, after consultations with district officials and religious leaders, it was clarified that the FIRs related to torn banners were not connected to the campaign's slogan. This has been communicated by the Mahaz to raise awareness and counter misinformation.

The Mahaz criticized Ashraf maulanas and politicians for intentionally inciting controversy for political purposes. Following violent protests, police have increased security measures, and cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested, aiming to stabilize the tense situation across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

 India
2
Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

 India
3
Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

 India
4
Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025