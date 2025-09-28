World Leaders React to President Trump's Impactful Tenure

Global leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly have voiced their opinions on the impactful tenure of US President Donald Trump. From praise for his diplomatic ventures to criticism over aggressive policies, the second term of Trump's presidency is attracting worldwide attention. The variety of perspectives highlights Trump's global influence.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a desire for dialogue, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticized protectionist measures. Argentine President Javier Milei praised Trump's trade policies, whereas Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned his pursuit of hegemony.

Numerous leaders, including those from Ukraine and Armenia, commended Trump's decisive role in peace processes, while critics pointed to potential global discord under his administration. This range of opinions underscores the significant role Trump continues to play on the world stage.