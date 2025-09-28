Left Menu

Taliban Frees US Citizen Amid Evolving US-Afghan Relations

The Taliban released US citizen Amir Amiri from an Afghan prison, following a prisoner exchange agreement. Detained since December 2024, Amiri is now returning to the US. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the administration's commitment to protect Americans abroad, though other citizens remain detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Taliban has released an American citizen, Amir Amiri, from an Afghan prison as part of a recent prisoner exchange agreement with the United States, signaling efforts to normalize strained relations.

Details surrounding Amiri's detention, which began in December 2024, remain undisclosed as he makes his way back home. Zia Ahmad Takal, the Taliban's Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, confirmed the release.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude while affirming the US administration's unwavering resolve, underlining President Trump's commitment to securing the release of remaining detained Americans in Afghanistan.

