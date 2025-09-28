Taliban Frees US Citizen Amid Evolving US-Afghan Relations

The Taliban has released an American citizen, Amir Amiri, from an Afghan prison as part of a recent prisoner exchange agreement with the United States, signaling efforts to normalize strained relations.

Details surrounding Amiri's detention, which began in December 2024, remain undisclosed as he makes his way back home. Zia Ahmad Takal, the Taliban's Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, confirmed the release.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude while affirming the US administration's unwavering resolve, underlining President Trump's commitment to securing the release of remaining detained Americans in Afghanistan.