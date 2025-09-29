Moldova's Pro-EU Party Gains Ground Amid Election Tensions

Moldova's pro-European Union Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has taken a commanding lead over its Russian-aligned rival in the country's pivotal parliamentary elections, easing concerns for the government that is keen on maintaining its distance from Moscow.

With 93% of votes counted, PAS stands at 47% compared to the 27% garnered by the Patriotic Bloc, an outcome that surpassed expectations and simplifies potential coalition talks. Overseas votes, often pro-EU, might push PAS past the majority mark necessary for pursuing Moldova's EU aspirations.

In the election's acrimonious lead-up, President Maia Sandu's administration claimed Russian meddling attempts, including cyber attacks and disinformation. Despite Moscow's denials, opposition figures like Igor Dodon threaten protests, while authorities remain vigilant over potential unrest prompted by Russia-backed disturbances.

