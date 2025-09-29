Left Menu

Moldova's Pro-EU Party Gains Ground Amid Election Tensions

Moldova's pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity leads in parliamentary elections against the Russian-aligned Patriotic Bloc. With 93% of votes tallied, PAS has 47%, potentially securing a majority with overseas votes. Election tensions include accusations of Russian interference and calls for protests by the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 03:52 IST
Moldova's pro-European Union Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has taken a commanding lead over its Russian-aligned rival in the country's pivotal parliamentary elections, easing concerns for the government that is keen on maintaining its distance from Moscow.

With 93% of votes counted, PAS stands at 47% compared to the 27% garnered by the Patriotic Bloc, an outcome that surpassed expectations and simplifies potential coalition talks. Overseas votes, often pro-EU, might push PAS past the majority mark necessary for pursuing Moldova's EU aspirations.

In the election's acrimonious lead-up, President Maia Sandu's administration claimed Russian meddling attempts, including cyber attacks and disinformation. Despite Moscow's denials, opposition figures like Igor Dodon threaten protests, while authorities remain vigilant over potential unrest prompted by Russia-backed disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

