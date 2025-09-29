BCCI's Stand Against ACC Chief Sparks Political Controversy
The BCCI plans to formally protest at the ICC November meeting against ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who took the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to accept it. The team cited national tensions, as Naqvi represents interests contrary to India. Despite political challenges, India excelled in the tournament.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge a formal protest at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November. This move follows an incident where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused it.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that India's decision was rooted in diplomacy, asserting that India could not accept the trophy from Naqvi, who reportedly represents interests contrary to India. Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, found himself at the center of this controversy.
India's cricket victory, notably defeating Pakistan and winning all seven matches in the tournament, symbolizes not just a sporting triumph but also a significant emotional victory for the nation amidst political tensions with its neighboring country.
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- ICC
- Asia Cup
- protest
- India
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi
- Devajit Saikia
- cricket
- political tensions
ALSO READ
Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.
Crisis at the Asia Cup: Trophy Snub for India
We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible: Saikia.
Trophy Turmoil: India's Dramatic Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed
Victory Beyond Trophies: India's Asia Cup Triumph