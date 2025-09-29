BCCI's Stand Against ACC Chief Sparks Political Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge a formal protest at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November. This move follows an incident where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused it.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that India's decision was rooted in diplomacy, asserting that India could not accept the trophy from Naqvi, who reportedly represents interests contrary to India. Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, found himself at the center of this controversy.

India's cricket victory, notably defeating Pakistan and winning all seven matches in the tournament, symbolizes not just a sporting triumph but also a significant emotional victory for the nation amidst political tensions with its neighboring country.