Left Menu

BCCI's Stand Against ACC Chief Sparks Political Controversy

The BCCI plans to formally protest at the ICC November meeting against ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who took the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to accept it. The team cited national tensions, as Naqvi represents interests contrary to India. Despite political challenges, India excelled in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 07:13 IST
BCCI's Stand Against ACC Chief Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge a formal protest at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November. This move follows an incident where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused it.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that India's decision was rooted in diplomacy, asserting that India could not accept the trophy from Naqvi, who reportedly represents interests contrary to India. Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, found himself at the center of this controversy.

India's cricket victory, notably defeating Pakistan and winning all seven matches in the tournament, symbolizes not just a sporting triumph but also a significant emotional victory for the nation amidst political tensions with its neighboring country.

TRENDING

1
South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises

South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises

 South Korea
2
South Korea's Digital Recovery: After the Blaze

South Korea's Digital Recovery: After the Blaze

 Global
3
South Korea Revives Visa-Free Entry to Boost Chinese Tourism

South Korea Revives Visa-Free Entry to Boost Chinese Tourism

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire

Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025