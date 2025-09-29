Detained Associate in 'I Love Muhammad' Protest Sparks Bareilly Unrest

On Monday, police detained a close associate of Tauqeer Raza Khan, leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, over his alleged involvement in violence during an 'I Love Muhammad' protest in Bareilly. Authorities claimed the protest was premeditated and aimed to mimic past anti-CAA and NRC demonstrations.

According to officials, the associate, Nadeem, orchestrated the protest by contacting 55 individuals via WhatsApp, resulting in a gathering of around 1,600 people. The protest took a violent turn when demonstrators clashed with police after prayers on Friday, carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent measures to maintain law and order, with increased security in Bareilly and surrounding districts. With mobile internet disrupted, police have filed multiple FIRs against numerous individuals and continue to investigate the unrest.

