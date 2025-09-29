Moldova's Pro-EU Victory: A Defining Moment Against Russian Influence

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) claimed a decisive victory in the recent parliamentary elections, triumphing over the Russian-leaning Patriotic Bloc. The results bolster Moldova's ambitions to join the European Union by 2030 and affirm a strategic pivot away from Russian influence.

The election was marred by allegations of foreign interference and misinformation campaigns, with authorities accusing Russia of attempting to sway the outcome through disinformation and vote-buying efforts. Meanwhile, the European leadership praised Moldova for conducting a peaceful election despite these challenges.

The victory represents a significant vote of confidence in PAS and its EU-focused agenda. However, the party faces substantial challenges in bridging internal divides and addressing economic concerns as Moldova navigates its path toward European integration.