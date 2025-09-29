Controversial BJP Leader's Remarks Spark Outrage and Legal Action

In a shocking turn of events, BJP leader Printu Mahadevan faces legal scrutiny after making a controversial comment about Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate. The remarks, suggesting potential violence, have sparked nationwide outrage, prompting Congress officials to demand immediate legal action.

Mahadevan's remarks were made while discussing regional protests in neighboring countries, his comments implying that similar protests in India would result in violence against opposition figures. This has led to congress-led protests across Kerala, marking a significant political episode.

Prominent Congress figures have swiftly responded, condemning the statement and urging the police to enforce legal provisions decisively. The filing of an FIR points to a charged political environment, with calls for severe judicial consequences to ensure such intimidating rhetoric is curbed within political discourse.

