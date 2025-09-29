Left Menu

Controversial BJP Leader's Remarks Spark Outrage and Legal Action

A case was registered against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for making an incendiary remark about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a TV debate. Consequent protests erupted as Congress leaders demanded swift action, highlighting the gravity of the threat and urging law enforcement to take decisive steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:26 IST
Controversial BJP Leader's Remarks Spark Outrage and Legal Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, BJP leader Printu Mahadevan faces legal scrutiny after making a controversial comment about Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate. The remarks, suggesting potential violence, have sparked nationwide outrage, prompting Congress officials to demand immediate legal action.

Mahadevan's remarks were made while discussing regional protests in neighboring countries, his comments implying that similar protests in India would result in violence against opposition figures. This has led to congress-led protests across Kerala, marking a significant political episode.

Prominent Congress figures have swiftly responded, condemning the statement and urging the police to enforce legal provisions decisively. The filing of an FIR points to a charged political environment, with calls for severe judicial consequences to ensure such intimidating rhetoric is curbed within political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats

 Global
3
Thrills, Spills, and Record-Breaking Feats: Asia Cup 2023 Wrap-up

Thrills, Spills, and Record-Breaking Feats: Asia Cup 2023 Wrap-up

 United Arab Emirates
4
India's Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed by Diplomatic Tensions

India's Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed by Diplomatic Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025