Netanyahu Backs Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza Resolution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The plan aims to dismantle Hamas’ military power, end its governance, and ensure Israeli security by preventing future threats while bringing back Israeli hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:37 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his backing for U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During a press conference alongside Trump, Netanyahu stated that the proposal aligns with Israel's objectives by promising to dismantle Hamas' military capabilities and political control.

Netanyahu emphasized that the plan aims to end the threat from Gaza and secure the return of Israeli hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

