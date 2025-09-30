Left Menu

Mourning a Legacy: The Passing of BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior BJP leader who made significant contributions to Indian politics, has passed away at the age of 93. Uttar Pradesh's chief minister and deputies expressed deep sorrow and condolences, highlighting Malhotra's dedication to public service and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's chief minister and deputy chief ministers have expressed profound grief over the death of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Chief Minister Adityanath described his passing as 'extremely sad.'

Malhotra, who was 93, succumbed on Tuesday morning while being treated at AIIMS. He was acknowledged for his pivotal role in strengthening the BJP and its predecessor organizations. Adityanath offered condolences to Malhotra's family, praying for their strength in this time of sorrow.

Malhotra was recognized for his unwavering dedication to the nation and public service, serving as the first president of Delhi BJP and as the opposition leader in the Assembly. His legacy will be remembered as integral to the BJP's history and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

