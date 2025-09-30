Pound's Tumultuous Ride Amid U.S. Shutdown Threat and UK Deficit Concerns

The pound experienced a slight rise on Tuesday, yet it is still projected to encounter its fourth monthly decline against the euro and a substantial loss against the dollar. This currency movement is dominated by the looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

In the United States, President Donald Trump and his Democratic adversaries have made little headway in discussions meant to avert the shutdown, leaving investors uneasy about potential disruptions to important economic data release like the monthly jobs report.

In the UK, the economic situation is complex, with a higher-than-expected current account deficit and speculation about tax increases by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to tackle a significant fiscal gap. The pound has been struggling against stronger euro trends despite ticking up slightly.