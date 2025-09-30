Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

Union minister Chirag Paswan weighed in on Prashant Kishor's political tactics, drawing parallels with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. According to Paswan, Kishor's penchant for leveling allegations resembles Kejriwal's initial approach.

Paswan commented on Kishor's persistent allegations against NDA leaders in Bihar, suggesting that only thorough investigations could establish the veracity of these claims. Kishor had recently implicated key political figures in serious crimes and accused them of lying under oath.

The situation intensified when Kishor argued that a senior BJP leader had avoided trial for a 1995 murder case through falsified documents. He further threatened further disclosures if legal retaliations against him continued, escalating political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)