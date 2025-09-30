Left Menu

Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

Union minister Chirag Paswan compared Prashant Kishor’s political style to Arvind Kejriwal's, noting their embracing of allegations against politicians. Paswan suggested that only investigations could confirm the truth of Kishor's allegations against NDA leaders in Bihar. Kishor accused officials of past crimes and demanded resignations threatening exposure of further corruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:53 IST
Union minister Chirag Paswan weighed in on Prashant Kishor's political tactics, drawing parallels with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. According to Paswan, Kishor's penchant for leveling allegations resembles Kejriwal's initial approach.

Paswan commented on Kishor's persistent allegations against NDA leaders in Bihar, suggesting that only thorough investigations could establish the veracity of these claims. Kishor had recently implicated key political figures in serious crimes and accused them of lying under oath.

The situation intensified when Kishor argued that a senior BJP leader had avoided trial for a 1995 murder case through falsified documents. He further threatened further disclosures if legal retaliations against him continued, escalating political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

