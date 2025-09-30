Left Menu

Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan

President Donald Trump announced he awaits approval from Hamas on a proposed Gaza peace plan. The plan, already accepted by Israeli and Arab leaders, aims to establish long-term peace in the region. Trump shared this update while leaving the White House for official duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:25 IST
Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is anticipating a response from Hamas militants regarding his proposed Gaza peace plan, which he detailed on Monday.

During his departure from the White House, Trump informed reporters that both Israeli and Arab leaders had given their consent to the plan. He emphasized, "We're just waiting for Hamas."

The President's peace initiative is designed to foster enduring harmony in the volatile Middle East, contingent on universal acceptance from all key regional groups, including Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

 India
2
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

 India
3
International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

 Global
4
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025