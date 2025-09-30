Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is anticipating a response from Hamas militants regarding his proposed Gaza peace plan, which he detailed on Monday.

During his departure from the White House, Trump informed reporters that both Israeli and Arab leaders had given their consent to the plan. He emphasized, "We're just waiting for Hamas."

The President's peace initiative is designed to foster enduring harmony in the volatile Middle East, contingent on universal acceptance from all key regional groups, including Hamas.

