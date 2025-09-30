Left Menu

Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Pillar of Delhi BJP Passes Away

Veteran BJP leader and five-time MP Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at the age of 93. A prominent figure in Delhi politics, Malhotra's contributions to the party are widely remembered and mourned across the political spectrum. Major political leaders expressed condolences, and the Delhi government announced state mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:16 IST
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Pillar of Delhi BJP Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, has died at the age of 93. The veteran leader passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS. His influence on Delhi's political landscape spanned decades, highlighted by his tenure as a five-time Member of Parliament.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, paid their respects, recognizing his significant role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. His contribution to public life, notably in the realm of sports administration, has left a lasting legacy. The Delhi government declared a day of state mourning in his memory.

Messages of condolence poured in from across the political spectrum. Leaders emphasized his impact on party organization and recalled his dynamic leadership style. His passing marks the end of an era in Delhi's political scene, where he served both as a mentor and a guiding force for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

 India
3
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
4
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025