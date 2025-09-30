Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Pillar of Delhi BJP Passes Away

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, has died at the age of 93. The veteran leader passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS. His influence on Delhi's political landscape spanned decades, highlighted by his tenure as a five-time Member of Parliament.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, paid their respects, recognizing his significant role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. His contribution to public life, notably in the realm of sports administration, has left a lasting legacy. The Delhi government declared a day of state mourning in his memory.

Messages of condolence poured in from across the political spectrum. Leaders emphasized his impact on party organization and recalled his dynamic leadership style. His passing marks the end of an era in Delhi's political scene, where he served both as a mentor and a guiding force for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)