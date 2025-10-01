Left Menu

Showdown at Midnight: Senate Rejects GOP Spending Bill

Senate Democrats blocked a Republican bill to fund the government, risking a shutdown over health care demands. With a 55-45 vote, Democrats held firm against Republicans, who refused to negotiate on Affordable Care Act tax credits. Trump threatened program cuts, while federal workers face furloughs if no deal is reached.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:29 IST
  • United States

In a dramatic political standoff, Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican bill designed to keep the government funded. The decision places the United States on a near-certain trajectory toward a government shutdown, marking the first time in almost seven years that such a measure has been enacted.

The Senate vote tallied 55-45, falling short of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster with Democrats steadfast in their refusal to back a bill that does not address their health care demands. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to "bully" Democrats by not negotiating on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

As the possibility of a shutdown looms, federal agencies have begun preparing for a scenario that could see hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed. The stakes are significant, with President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune both expressing a firm stance against revising the current legislation, insisting it remains a "clean" and straightforward bill.

