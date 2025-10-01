Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes Centenary Commemoration of RSS with Coin and Stamp

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticizes the release of a special coin and postage stamp commemorating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). CPI(M) claims this action disrespects the Indian Constitution and misrepresents history by celebrating an organization with a controversial past regarding communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:08 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the release of a postage stamp and coin to commemorate the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The CPI(M) viewed this move as a significant affront to the Indian Constitution, which they allege the RSS never accepted.

The party criticized the issuance of a coin featuring the 'Bharat Mata' image, which is associated with the RSS's vision of a Hindu nation. Additionally, the CPI(M) challenged the portrayal of RSS volunteers on the 1963 Republic Day stamp, claiming it misrepresents historical events.

According to the CPI(M), this commemorative effort is an attempt to sanitize the RSS's divisive role in Indian history, suggesting a whitewashing of its activities during the colonial period and its involvement in communal tensions post-independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

