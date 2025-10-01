CPI(M) Criticizes Centenary Commemoration of RSS with Coin and Stamp
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticizes the release of a special coin and postage stamp commemorating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). CPI(M) claims this action disrespects the Indian Constitution and misrepresents history by celebrating an organization with a controversial past regarding communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the release of a postage stamp and coin to commemorate the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The CPI(M) viewed this move as a significant affront to the Indian Constitution, which they allege the RSS never accepted.
The party criticized the issuance of a coin featuring the 'Bharat Mata' image, which is associated with the RSS's vision of a Hindu nation. Additionally, the CPI(M) challenged the portrayal of RSS volunteers on the 1963 Republic Day stamp, claiming it misrepresents historical events.
According to the CPI(M), this commemorative effort is an attempt to sanitize the RSS's divisive role in Indian history, suggesting a whitewashing of its activities during the colonial period and its involvement in communal tensions post-independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- RSS
- postage stamp
- coin
- Constitution
- India
- communal violence
- Nehru
- history
- Bharat Mata
ALSO READ
UNICEF India Launches Child Protection Innovation Fund
Airbus and Tata's Landmark Helicopter Plant to Boost India's Aerospace Sector
Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila
Indian Railways: Pioneering Global Rail Equipment Export
Running Clean: India's Freedom Plogging Initiative