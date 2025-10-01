Trump's Pledge to Protect Qatar Amid Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic move, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order promising comprehensive support to defend the nation of Qatar, including the potential use of US military force. This comes in the wake of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders, escalating tensions in the region.

While the order, appearing on the White House website, emphasizes the shared interests and close cooperation between the US and Qatar, its binding power remains uncertain without Senate approval. The order accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, during which he expressed regret over the attack.

Qatar, a country with significant natural gas wealth and a crucial US military partner, plays a pivotal role in the Gulf, underscored by its designation as a major non-NATO ally. Speculation abounds on whether other Gulf nations might seek similar security assurances amid regional uncertainties involving Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)