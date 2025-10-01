Left Menu

France Exposes Shadow Fleet's Role in Russian Sanctions Evasion

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned an oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet for serious wrongdoings in evading Western sanctions. A judicial investigation is underway for the crew's non-cooperation and unclear nationality. The incident underscores the shadow fleet's significant impact on Russia's budget and war efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:13 IST
France Exposes Shadow Fleet's Role in Russian Sanctions Evasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

An oil tanker, allegedly connected to Russia's shadow fleet, has been accused of serious wrongdoings by French President Emmanuel Macron. The vessel was reportedly avoiding Western sanctions and was stopped off the coast of France.

The Brest prosecutor's office has opened a judicial investigation into the crew's refusal to cooperate and unclear vessel nationality. The tanker departed Russia on September 20, sailed near Denmark, and has lingered near France's western port of Saint-Nazaire.

Macron emphasized the incident reveals the shadow fleet's significant role in bolstering Russia's economy and military efforts. The tanker, previously known as "Pushpa" or "Boracay," is listed under EU sanctions and was flying the flag of Benin.

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025