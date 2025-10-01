France Exposes Shadow Fleet's Role in Russian Sanctions Evasion
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned an oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet for serious wrongdoings in evading Western sanctions. A judicial investigation is underway for the crew's non-cooperation and unclear nationality. The incident underscores the shadow fleet's significant impact on Russia's budget and war efforts.
An oil tanker, allegedly connected to Russia's shadow fleet, has been accused of serious wrongdoings by French President Emmanuel Macron. The vessel was reportedly avoiding Western sanctions and was stopped off the coast of France.
The Brest prosecutor's office has opened a judicial investigation into the crew's refusal to cooperate and unclear vessel nationality. The tanker departed Russia on September 20, sailed near Denmark, and has lingered near France's western port of Saint-Nazaire.
Macron emphasized the incident reveals the shadow fleet's significant role in bolstering Russia's economy and military efforts. The tanker, previously known as "Pushpa" or "Boracay," is listed under EU sanctions and was flying the flag of Benin.
