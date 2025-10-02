Trump's Bold Pledge: US Guarantees Qatar's Security Post Israeli Strike

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pledging to employ all necessary measures, including military action, to defend Qatar. The decision follows an Israeli attack, sparking uncertainty about the durability of these US commitments in the volatile Middle Eastern region.

Information available on the White House website reveals the order highlights the "close cooperation" and "shared interest" between the US and Qatar, asserting that any threat to Qatar's territory or infrastructure will be considered a threat to the peace and security of the United States. This executive order follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Washington amid discussions of regional security dynamics.

Qatar, rich in natural gas reserves, plays a strategic role in US military operations, hosting America's Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base. With ongoing regional tensions and evolving security alliances, the exact parameters of Trump's security guarantees remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)