Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Negotiations

President Trump urges Israel to pause bombing Gaza after Hamas agrees to parts of his peace proposal. The plan aims to end the two-year conflict and facilitate hostage release. Hamas's acceptance prompts global optimism, though concerns linger over Israel's far-right stance on future agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:42 IST
On Saturday, Israel reduced its military actions in Gaza following President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire after Hamas expressed readiness to release hostages as part of his peace plan.

Despite early morning calm, Israeli strikes tragically claimed 21 lives, including 10 from a strike targeting Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Trump, urging swift actions, praised the pause and pushed both Hamas and Israel towards peace talks, yet doubts persist over Israel's commitment given its far-right government's stance.

