Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Negotiations

On Saturday, Israel reduced its military actions in Gaza following President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire after Hamas expressed readiness to release hostages as part of his peace plan.

Despite early morning calm, Israeli strikes tragically claimed 21 lives, including 10 from a strike targeting Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Trump, urging swift actions, praised the pause and pushed both Hamas and Israel towards peace talks, yet doubts persist over Israel's commitment given its far-right government's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)