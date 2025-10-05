In a tense standoff in Georgia, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters in Tbilisi, who gathered to oppose the Georgian Dream party's policies. Demonstrators accuse the government of eroding democracy and aligning with Russia, culminating in the boycott of a municipal election widely deemed illegitimate by opposition groups.

The protests, marked by water cannons and pepper spray, unfolded as citizens voiced their dissatisfaction with halted EU membership talks. The Georgian Dream party's actions, including electoral disputes and repressing dissent, have sparked nationwide unrest, with many fearing a drift back towards Russian influence.

Amidst calls for a 'peaceful revolution,' opposition figures and citizens continue to demand accountability and democratic reforms in Georgia. As the government enacts strict laws reminiscent of Russian policies, critics urge for sustained nonviolent resistance to reclaim democratic rights and freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)