Left Menu

Georgia's Resilience: Protests Ignite Amidst Electoral Controversy

Protests erupted in Georgia as thousands rallied against the governing party's repressive policies. Demonstrators accused Georgian Dream of steering the country towards Russia, with police resorting to forceful measures. The opposition-led protests were sparked by halted EU membership talks and a municipal election criticized as fraudulent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 05-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 00:06 IST
Georgia's Resilience: Protests Ignite Amidst Electoral Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a tense standoff in Georgia, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters in Tbilisi, who gathered to oppose the Georgian Dream party's policies. Demonstrators accuse the government of eroding democracy and aligning with Russia, culminating in the boycott of a municipal election widely deemed illegitimate by opposition groups.

The protests, marked by water cannons and pepper spray, unfolded as citizens voiced their dissatisfaction with halted EU membership talks. The Georgian Dream party's actions, including electoral disputes and repressing dissent, have sparked nationwide unrest, with many fearing a drift back towards Russian influence.

Amidst calls for a 'peaceful revolution,' opposition figures and citizens continue to demand accountability and democratic reforms in Georgia. As the government enacts strict laws reminiscent of Russian policies, critics urge for sustained nonviolent resistance to reclaim democratic rights and freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025