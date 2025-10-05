BJP's Sanjaya Sinh Criticizes Congress 'Vote Theft' Rhetoric

BJP leader Sanjaya Sinh has vocalized his critique of the Congress party's narrative on 'vote theft,' labeling it a 'sham.' He accused Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues of highlighting electoral deceit only in states governed by the BJP while maintaining silence in regions where Congress holds power.

In a statement at the end of the 'Namo Marathon,' Sinh called attention to the improper politicization of the Election Commission, a constitutional entity. He further denounced the Samajwadi Party, describing it as a 'casteist outfit' intent on societal division, a legacy he attributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, continued by Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing the recent unrest in Bareilly, Sinh asserted the necessity of harsh measures against disruptive elements. He praised the 'double-engine government' led by Yogi Adityanath for maintaining law and order and warned against any actions that might threaten national tranquility.