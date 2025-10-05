Left Menu

Rajinder Gupta Nominated for Rajya Sabha Bypoll: AAP's Strategic Move

The Aam Aadmi Party has named industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab. The bypoll is being conducted to fill the vacancy from Sanjeev Arora's resignation. Gupta, linked with the Trident Group, is poised to secure the seat due to AAP's assembly majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:52 IST
In a strategic political move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the nomination of renowned industrialist Rajinder Gupta for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab. The election, scheduled for October 24, follows the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora from the Upper House.

The vacated Rajya Sabha seat emerged after Arora's election to the Punjab state assembly and subsequent appointment as a state minister. With Arora initially serving a term set to conclude in April 2028, AAP's announcement of Gupta, chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, underscores the party's confidence, buoyed by their substantial majority in the state legislature.

Speculations of Gupta's candidacy arose following his resignation from various committee positions. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his support via a social media post, emphasizing AAP's anticipated ease in securing Gupta's election, given their dominance with 93 out of 117 assembly seats.

