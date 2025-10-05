Devastating Landslides in Darjeeling: Lives Lost Amid Torrential Rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced deep sorrow over the disastrous loss of lives due to torrential rains in Darjeeling. As landslides ravaged northern West Bengal, Shah stated that the National Disaster Response Force is actively deployed, with reinforcements ready to mobilize if necessary.

In a post on X, Shah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to those affected, extending prayers for those injured. He communicated with Darjeeling MP Raju Bista to assess the calamity's impact firsthand.

Saturday's relentless rainfall resulted in at least 10 fatalities and left numerous individuals missing, as landslides obliterated homes, severed road links, and isolated remote communities, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)