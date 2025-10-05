Hagrama Mohilary's Fourth Term: A New Chapter for Bodoland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Hagrama Mohilary for being sworn in as Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council. While emphasizing collaboration, Modi assures continued support from the central and Assam government. Mohilary's party, Bodoland Peoples' Front, won a majority in the recent BTC polls.
In a significant political development, Hagrama Mohilary was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the fourth time. The ceremony took place in Assam's Kokrajhar district, marking a defining moment for the Bodoland Peoples' Front.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mohilary, expressing his best wishes for his leadership. Modi affirmed the unwavering support of the central and Assam governments for the BTC administration.
Bodoland Peoples' Front secured a substantial victory by winning 28 out of 40 seats in the BTC elections, cementing its political dominance. The occasion saw the presence of key political figures, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving regional development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
