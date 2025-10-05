Left Menu

Swift Resolution: U.S. Pushes for Fast-Track Israel-Hamas Deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about a swift agreement between Israel and Hamas to release hostages from Gaza. Rubio emphasized the urgency of reaching a resolution, noting ongoing negotiations and the need for a rapid outcome to prevent a prolonged timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced optimism about finalizing a deal between Israel and Hamas, aimed at releasing hostages from Gaza, with expectations set for the early part of this week.

During a discussion on ABC, Rubio highlighted the urgency of the negotiations, noting that they are actively ongoing. Rubio stressed the importance of a rapid resolution, cautioning against a process that drags on for days or weeks.

Rubio's comments underscore the critical nature of the situation, with hopes pinned on a swift conclusion to the talks, ensuring a fast release of those held in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

