Swift Resolution: U.S. Pushes for Fast-Track Israel-Hamas Deal
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about a swift agreement between Israel and Hamas to release hostages from Gaza. Rubio emphasized the urgency of reaching a resolution, noting ongoing negotiations and the need for a rapid outcome to prevent a prolonged timeline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced optimism about finalizing a deal between Israel and Hamas, aimed at releasing hostages from Gaza, with expectations set for the early part of this week.
During a discussion on ABC, Rubio highlighted the urgency of the negotiations, noting that they are actively ongoing. Rubio stressed the importance of a rapid resolution, cautioning against a process that drags on for days or weeks.
Rubio's comments underscore the critical nature of the situation, with hopes pinned on a swift conclusion to the talks, ensuring a fast release of those held in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Peace Plan Faces Challenges Amid Ongoing Gaza-Conflict
High-Stakes Talks in Egypt: A Push for Peace in Gaza
Diplomatic Chess: The Global Impact of the Gaza Conflict on Israel
Israeli Delegation Heads to Egypt for Critical Gaza Plan Talks
Hopes for Peace as Gaza Talks Progress Amid Ongoing Conflict