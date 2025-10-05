Impending Federal Layoffs: Trump's Negotiation Tactics
The Trump administration may initiate widespread layoffs of federal employees if negotiations with congressional Democrats do not advance. Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, expressed some optimism that Democrats might concede, potentially preventing a government shutdown and the resultant layoffs.
The Trump administration is preparing for significant federal workforce reductions should President Donald Trump conclude talks with congressional Democrats are unproductive, according to Kevin Hassett, the Director of the White House National Economic Council.
Speaking on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Hassett noted the possibility of Democrats yielding, which could stave off a costly governmental shutdown and associated employee layoffs.
However, the administration remains at a critical juncture, evaluating the progress of bipartisan negotiations that could significantly impact federal operations and employees nationwide.
