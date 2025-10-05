Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Durga Puja Carnival Amid Darjeeling Tragedy

The West Bengal BJP criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attending a 'Durga Puja Carnival' while north Bengal faced a disaster with 20 deaths due to heavy rainfall. The BJP urged her to address the crisis. The TMC defended the CM, emphasizing her ongoing crisis management efforts.

In West Bengal, political tensions have escalated as the BJP condemns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for participating in the 'Durga Puja Carnival'. This cultural event coincided with a grave situation in the Darjeeling hills, where relentless rainfall led to 20 fatalities and widespread devastation.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya criticized Banerjee for prioritizing celebrations over addressing the crisis, comparing the scenario to 'Nero fiddling while Rome burned'. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for immediate disaster response in the affected area.

Despite the political strife, TMC representative Kunal Ghosh defended the Chief Minister, highlighting her overnight monitoring of the situation and imminent plans to visit the affected areas. Banerjee announced compensation for victims, although the amount remains unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

