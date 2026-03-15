Political Tensions Rise After Shah's Rally in Moga
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress in Moga, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the integrity of ex-Congress members now in BJP. He highlighted the irony of former Congress leaders supporting Shah, given their past roles in Congress, pointing to BJP's 'double standards.'
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Punjab politics as state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent rally in Moga. Shah had launched a robust attack on the Congress, accusing it of various failings during its reign.
Warring questioned the 'conscience' of former Congress members who shared the stage with Shah, now BJP affiliates. He pointed out that many current BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, were prominent Congress figures until recently.
The incident highlights ongoing political shifts in Punjab, with Warring challenging the BJP to maintain its current lineup of leaders, expressing skepticism over their commitment without party-backed benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Exam Question Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
Refreshing Showers Bring Cool Relief to Punjab and Haryana
Bribery Bust: Arrests Spark Political Tensions Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
AAP government in Punjab steeped in corruption, has become 'ATM' for Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah at Moga rally.
If anybody can free Punjab from drugs, it is Narendra Modi and BJP: Union minister Amit Shah at Moga rally.