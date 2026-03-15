Political Tensions Rise After Shah's Rally in Moga

Tensions flared in Punjab politics as state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent rally in Moga. Shah had launched a robust attack on the Congress, accusing it of various failings during its reign.

Warring questioned the 'conscience' of former Congress members who shared the stage with Shah, now BJP affiliates. He pointed out that many current BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, were prominent Congress figures until recently.

The incident highlights ongoing political shifts in Punjab, with Warring challenging the BJP to maintain its current lineup of leaders, expressing skepticism over their commitment without party-backed benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)