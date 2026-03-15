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Political Tensions Escalate: Dilip Ghosh Warns of Retaliatory Attacks

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed allegations of an attack on minister Shashi Panja's residence as 'drama' and hinted at potential retaliatory actions against Trinamool Congress leaders. Clashes took place between BJP and TMC supporters, resulting in injuries, amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:46 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Dilip Ghosh Warns of Retaliatory Attacks
Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed allegations regarding an attack on the residence of West Bengal's Minister Shashi Panja, labeling the incident as a mere 'drama'. He sternly warned of similar retaliatory actions at locations associated with Trinamool Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh emphasized that if such attacks could occur at Panja's house, they could potentially happen at influential leaders' residences, including those in Kalighat, Bhowanipore, and Chetla. The BJP leader referenced past instances of violence involving TMC supporters and expressed readiness for counteraction if provoked.

The political climate in West Bengal has heated up further following clashes between BJP and TMC supporters in central Kolkata, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. The skirmishes left several injured, including police personnel and a saffron party leader, highlighting the state's escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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