Controversial Remarks by MLA Trigger Legal Action

T Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal, is in legal trouble yet again, as charges were filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed at a recent meeting in Madhya Pradesh.

Shalibanda Police Station recorded a case after a video containing these remarks made rounds on social media platforms, sparking public outcry. The case was registered under sections of the BNS and Information Technology Acts.

Singh, a known Hindutva supporter and a former BJP MLA who resigned earlier this year, has a history of provocative speeches. He faced similar charges last year, leading to his arrest, but was subsequently released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)