Controversial Remarks by MLA Trigger Legal Action
T Raja Singh, MLA of Goshamahal, faces legal action for allegedly making defamatory comments about Prophet Mohammed. A complaint was lodged following the circulation of a video on social media. Singh, known for his Hindutva stance, previously faced arrests over similar charges.
T Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal, is in legal trouble yet again, as charges were filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed at a recent meeting in Madhya Pradesh.
Shalibanda Police Station recorded a case after a video containing these remarks made rounds on social media platforms, sparking public outcry. The case was registered under sections of the BNS and Information Technology Acts.
Singh, a known Hindutva supporter and a former BJP MLA who resigned earlier this year, has a history of provocative speeches. He faced similar charges last year, leading to his arrest, but was subsequently released on bail.
