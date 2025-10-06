Left Menu

Unite Against the Jungle Raj: A Call from Champai Soren

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has urged people to stand against the oppressive conditions in the state, where dissidents face false charges. Posting on X, Soren described a troubling trend of fabricated cases, exemplified by tribal leader Surya Hansda's controversial death in a police encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:54 IST
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Monday, Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, called for collective resistance against the pervasive 'jungle raj' in the state. Soren challenged the current regime, accusing it of silencing dissent by implicating individuals in fictitious legal cases.

Through a post on X, Soren highlighted a disturbing trend emerging in Jharkhand, where raising questions or fighting for rights results in trumped-up charges. This, he alleged, serves as the government's tool to curb free speech and intimidate the populace.

Soren cited the case of Surya Hansda, a tribal leader reportedly killed in a controversial police encounter, as a stark example of the government's tactics. He urged the state's citizens to unite and oppose these oppressive measures to restore justice and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

