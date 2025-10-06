Macron Pushes for Political Stability Amid Government Shake-Up

Amidst a swiftly evolving political landscape, French President Emmanuel Macron has directed outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to engage in final discussions with political parties. The aim is to stabilize the country by Wednesday evening, according to Macron's office.

The move comes after Lecornu, who only recently formed his government, offered his resignation on Monday. This decision emerged following intense pressure from both political allies and adversaries threatening to unseat the government.

These political maneuvers reflect the ongoing struggles within the French political system, as leaders seek to maintain governmental stability in an increasingly challenging environment.

