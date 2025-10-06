Left Menu

Macron Pushes for Political Stability Amid Government Shake-Up

French President Macron directs outgoing PM Sebastien Lecornu to finalize talks with political parties by Wednesday to stabilize the country. PM Lecornu had previously offered his resignation following pressure from both allies and opposition. These moves come amid a turbulent political environment threatening government stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:35 IST
Amidst a swiftly evolving political landscape, French President Emmanuel Macron has directed outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to engage in final discussions with political parties. The aim is to stabilize the country by Wednesday evening, according to Macron's office.

The move comes after Lecornu, who only recently formed his government, offered his resignation on Monday. This decision emerged following intense pressure from both political allies and adversaries threatening to unseat the government.

These political maneuvers reflect the ongoing struggles within the French political system, as leaders seek to maintain governmental stability in an increasingly challenging environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

