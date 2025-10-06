Left Menu

Ghatshila By-Election: Key Dates and Preparations Unveiled

The Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency in Jharkhand will hold a by-election on November 11, 2023, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar elections. The seat, left vacant by the late education minister Ramdas Soren, has sparked political interest as the EC ensures rigorous preparedness for free and fair voting.

The Election Commission has scheduled a by-election for the Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency in Jharkhand on November 11, 2023, aligning with the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections. This follows the passing of Jharkhand's education minister, Ramdas Soren.

Nominations close on October 21, with withdrawals permitted until October 24. The electoral body promises comprehensive measures, including the use of EVMs and VVPATs in all polling stations, to ensure free and fair elections.

With 300 polling stations planned to accommodate 2.55 lakh voters, measures like web casting and security deployments are prioritized. Political reactions are notable, with competing parties, including the ruling JMM and opposition BJP, acknowledging the by-poll announcement.

