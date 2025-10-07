Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Debate: Foreign Minister's Home Targeted

A New Zealand man was charged after vandalizing Foreign Minister Winston Peters' home. The attack, involving a smashed window and a threatening note, followed Peters' decision not to recognize the state of Palestine, causing backlash from protest groups. Local authorities emphasize lawful protest without property damage.

Updated: 07-10-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:12 IST
A man has been charged in connection to an incident at the residence of New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters, where a window was shattered with a crowbar. A chilling note was pinned to the front door stating "welcome to the real world," according to the Minister's spokesperson.

The act of vandalism sprayed glass over Peters' sleeping dog beneath the window. The Foreign Minister has faced mounting pressure from protest groups and opposition following his announcement not to join other countries in recognizing Palestine. Demonstrations have escalated outside his Auckland home.

In a social media post on X, Peters condemned the attack, labeling the behavior as 'gutless' and attributing it to political bloggers and MPs who encourage such actions. Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Sunny Patel confirmed a 29-year-old had turned himself in and is awaiting a court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

