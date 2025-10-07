Trump Considers Insurrection Act Amid Civil Unrest

Amidst ongoing civil unrest, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he might use the Insurrection Act if circumstances demand such action. Trump made this statement while addressing reporters in the Oval Office.

The President emphasized the potential necessity for federal intervention should the violence claim lives and local authorities or judicial proceedings hinder responsive actions.

His comments highlight tensions between federal and local governance as leaders navigate the challenges of addressing the current tumultuous climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)