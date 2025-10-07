Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela
Efforts to establish diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have been halted by President Donald Trump. He instructed his envoy Richard Grenell to cease all outreach. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses the U.S. of plotting to oust him, while Washington increases efforts to apprehend him.
President Donald Trump has abruptly ended attempts to engage in diplomatic negotiations with Venezuela, according to sources cited by the New York Times on Monday. The President has directed his special envoy, Richard Grenell, to halt all outreach efforts concerning the South American nation.
Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, has persistently claimed that the United States aims to unseat him from power. These developments follow Washington's recent move in August to amplify its bounty for information leading to Maduro's capture to $50 million, under accusations of his alleged connections to drug trafficking and criminal enterprises, charges which Maduro steadfastly denies.
The disruption in diplomatic talks marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical strife and the complex dynamics playing out in the region.
