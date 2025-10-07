Left Menu

UK Demands Clarity on EU Steel Imports Quota

The UK is seeking urgent clarification from the European Commission regarding newly announced steel import quotas. Industry Minister Chris McDonald emphasized the importance of defending the UK's critical steel industry and maintaining trade flows with the EU amidst global challenges.

Updated: 07-10-2025 21:16 IST
UK Demands Clarity on EU Steel Imports Quota
The UK government has expressed significant concerns over steel import quotas announced by the European Commission, prompting calls for urgent clarification. The quotas could have profound implications on the UK steel sector, according to industry minister Chris McDonald.

Emphasizing the need to safeguard the domestic steel industry, McDonald stated that the UK is actively engaging with the European Commission to understand the potential repercussions. The minister underscored the importance of maintaining seamless trade flows between the UK and the EU, especially in light of ongoing global challenges.

McDonald highlighted the need for cooperation with the UK's closest allies to address these challenges rather than exacerbating them. The move signifies the UK's commitment to protecting its critical industries while navigating complex international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

