UK Demands Clarity on EU Steel Imports Quota

The UK government has expressed significant concerns over steel import quotas announced by the European Commission, prompting calls for urgent clarification. The quotas could have profound implications on the UK steel sector, according to industry minister Chris McDonald.

Emphasizing the need to safeguard the domestic steel industry, McDonald stated that the UK is actively engaging with the European Commission to understand the potential repercussions. The minister underscored the importance of maintaining seamless trade flows between the UK and the EU, especially in light of ongoing global challenges.

McDonald highlighted the need for cooperation with the UK's closest allies to address these challenges rather than exacerbating them. The move signifies the UK's commitment to protecting its critical industries while navigating complex international trade dynamics.

