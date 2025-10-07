Centenarian Voter Count Highlights Bihar's Electoral Dynamics

The Bihar assembly election landscape is witnessing unique demographics, with 14,000 voters aged over 100, as disclosed by the Election Commission. The data points to a notable change in the very senior citizens category, following a comprehensive revision of electoral rolls.

Voter demographics shifted drastically post the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which resulted in a steep drop in electors aged 85 and above, shrinking from over 16 lakh to just over 4 lakh. This revision process also influenced gender-based voter statistics, with declines in female, male, and third-gender voters.

The electoral preparation for the 243-seat assembly includes these updated figures, with elections scheduled for early November. The final voter list, after adjustments for ineligible entries and new registrations, brings the total voting population to 7.43 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)