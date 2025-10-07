Trump’s Shutdown Gambit: No Guaranteed Back Pay for Federal Workers

The Trump administration has introduced a controversial revision to the longstanding policy on back pay for federal workers affected by government shutdowns, according to a memo from the White House. This policy adjustment, seen as a tactical maneuver, has sparked significant political and legal discourse.

Previously, federal workers received back pay after funding lapses, a norm solidified by legislation signed by Trump himself in 2019. However, the new memo from the Office of Management and Budget claims that back pay is contingent on congressional approval, thereby leaving 750,000 federal employees in uncertain territory.

The memo's release has intensified debates on Capitol Hill. While Speaker Mike Johnson called for immediate action, Senator Patty Murray criticized the administration's stance as illegal. The political standoff continues, with Democrats advocating for health care funds and Republicans insisting on postponing the issue.

